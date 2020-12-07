Healthcare workers sought for Jersey coronavirus vaccination roll out
Healthcare workers who could help roll out Jersey's vaccination programme are being encouraged to get in touch with the Vaccination Hub.
Registered, practicing or recently retired healthcare professionals can apply for jobs administering Covid-19 jabs.
The roles include vaccinators, healthcare assistants, support workers and clinical supervisors, on fixed term and zero hours contracts.
It is to ensure resources are not diverted from Jersey General Hospital during the roll out.
Anyone who has recently retired or practiced within the last three years within the following roles are being asked to get in contact:
Nurses
Doctors
Dentists
Midwives
Pharmacists
GPs
Public health officers
Paramedics
Physios
Opticians
Orthoptists
Chiropodist
Radiographers
Other allied health professionals
Care and support workers
Health care professionals applying for all roles must have a current DBS certificate, and once in post, will receive full training.
Our medical professionals have worked tirelessly since the first COVID-19 case was found in Jersey and I understand that this vaccination programme will ask more of them. I hope that, like me, they will understand how vital this programme is to our COVID-19 response and come forward to be part of this historical moment in healthcare.