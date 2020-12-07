Healthcare workers sought for Jersey coronavirus vaccination roll out

Healthcare workers who could help roll out Jersey's vaccination programme are being encouraged to get in touch with the Vaccination Hub.

Registered, practicing or recently retired healthcare professionals can apply for jobs administering Covid-19 jabs.

The roles include vaccinators, healthcare assistants, support workers and clinical supervisors, on fixed term and zero hours contracts.

It is to ensure resources are not diverted from Jersey General Hospital during the roll out.

Anyone who has recently retired or practiced within the last three years within the following roles are being asked to get in contact:

Nurses

Doctors

Dentists

Midwives

Pharmacists

GPs

Public health officers

Paramedics

Physios

Opticians

Orthoptists

Chiropodist

Radiographers

Other allied health professionals

Care and support workers

Health care professionals applying for all roles must have a current DBS certificate, and once in post, will receive full training.