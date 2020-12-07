Jersey Bulls 'hopeful' of completing league season

Jersey Bulls say they are 'hopeful' of completing their season, despite difficulties around Covid-19.

Chairman, Russell Le Feuvre says the club has informed the FA, the league and opponents that fixtures in December will not go ahead as scheduled.

However, he says the club is now working to complete the 2020/2021 campaign, after the deadline was extended to the end of May next year.

With the current season now being extended until the end of May we are not withdrawing from the league and we are still hopeful of completing the season. We will keep you posted on any fixture news and developments for the month of January in due course. Russell Le Feuvre, Chairman of Jersey Bulls

The changing situation with the virus meant Bulls had to withdraw from the FA Vase in their first season in the competition and have since had to postpone a number of matches.

Gary Freeman's side had maintained their 100% league record so far in Combined Counties Division One, after having to play all of their matches away from home in the early part of the season.