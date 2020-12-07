Jersey's Chief Minister says there is no need for an island-wide lockdown, despite calls for greater restrictions after 150 new cases of coronavirus were identified over the weekend.

In a press conference this evening Senator John Le Fondré said the government will not be introducing an island-wide lockdown when over 98% of results are negative.

We are in control of our response, it is proportionate to the threat of the virus, and if the rules and measures are adhered to strictly, it will allow us to implement our vaccination programme smoothly. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The positivity rate of Covid tests has increased from 1.2% to 1.8%.

No significant changes have been made to the rules this evening - however almost all visits to care homes will be banned from tomorrow (8 December) ahead of vaccinations for residents starting next week.

Those restrictions will remain in place until January, when the second dose of the vaccine is due to be delivered.

The Chief Minister said any vaccines that are left over will be given to front line health staff and highest risk islanders before end of December.

It comes on the same day that a teaching union representative told ITV News staff are "terrified" of schools staying open, following the government announcement on Friday (4 December) that they would not close early.During the press conference, Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health said the increase in positive cases has come from an increase in testing.

20% Jersey's population tested for Covid-19 in October