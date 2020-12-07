Night bus trial for St Andrews

A new night bus service will be trialled between the town terminus and St Andrews, in Guernsey.

It is following the success of the three existing services, N1, N2 and N3, which serve the north, south and west of the island.

The Friday and Saturday night service starts this week and will run until Saturday 30 January 2021. Then, depending on the uptake, a decision will be made on whether or not to make it permanent.

There will be three departures times from St Peter Port: 21:45, 22:55 and 00:05.

The trial route will be:

Town terminus – St Julian’s Avenue – The Grange - Queens Road – Mount Row – Le Vauquiedor – St Andrews Road – Les Vauxbelets – Route des Bas Courtils – Route des Picques –Route des Bordages – Les Buttes – Le Neuf Chemin – Rue a L’Or – La Grande Rue – Le Frie Baton – Route de Clos Landais – Rue de L’Eclet – Route du Longfrie – Route de La Tourelle – Route des Frances – Rue du Gron – Route des Bas Courtils – Les Vauxbalets – Route de St Andre – Le Vauquiedor – Mount Row – Queens Road – St Julian’s Avenue – The Grange – North Esplanade – The Quay – South Esplanade – Town terminus.

It will cost passengers £3 per journey, either via a PAYG Puffinpass, contactless debit or credit card or in cash to the driver.

Student and Concession cards cannot be used on late night services.

Routes and times information can be found on the CT Plus website here.