Teachers in Jersey 'terrified' of schools staying open, says Union rep

Jersey's government is facing increased pressure from teaching unions to close schools early in light of the recent spike in coronavirus cases in the island. The Jersey representative of the NASUWT has told ITV news teachers are "terrified" following last week's announcement that schools would remain open until the end of term (18 December).Marina Mauger says a survey of teachers conducted over the weekend, has shown overwhelming support for schools to close.So far over 200 teachers have responded to the survey, which opened just last night. Not one respondent was in favour of schools staying open, she said.On Friday it was announced that schools would not be closing early, following medical advice which showed 'that schools are not the place where Covid-19 has spread.'Cases in schools are thought to derive primarily "through socialising outside of schools."