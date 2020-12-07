Thirteen schools and colleges affected by coronavirus cases in Jersey

Three year groups at Grainville school in Jersey will have to learn from home due to the number of staff currently having to isolate due to Covid-19.

It is one of thirteen schools and colleges in the island currently affected by positive coronavirus cases.

These are:

Le Rocquier School : one positive case.

Victoria College Preparatory School : One positive case.

Beaulieu Convent School : One positive case.

Rouge Bouillon School : Three positive cases.

St Saviour School: One positive case.

St Savour School Nursery will be unable to accommodate children from 7 December 2020 because of the number of staff currently having to isolate.

Haute Valleé School : One positive case.

St John’s School : One positive case.

Grainville School: Two positive cases, Year 7, 8 and 9 students learning remotely.

Les Quennevais School : One positive case.

Bel Royal School: One positive case . Two year groups and the Additional Resource Centre (ARC) have been told to isolate as a precautionary measure, to allow the track and trace process to be completed.

Mont á l’Abbé Nursery will be unable to accommodate children from 7 December 2020 because of the number of staff currently having to isolate.

Plat Douet School : Two positive cases. Two year groups and the afterschool club have been informed and have been asked to isolate at home, as a precautionary measure, to allow the track and trace process to be completed.

Highlands College : Four positive cases.

A teaching union representative has told ITV News staff are "terrified" of schools staying open, following the government announcement on Friday (4 December) that they would not close early.

Jersey's Education Minister says the situation is being monitored "very closely".