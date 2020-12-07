Year 7 students at Grainville to stay home due to staff isolation
Students in year 7 at Grainville School in Jersey have been told to stay at home today, because too many members of staff are having to isolate.
The school has contacted parents directly.
Lessons will continue online for those pupils with internet access. Those without will be able to get hard copies instead.
Later today, school bosses are expected confirm plans for the rest of the week and say parents will be updated with more information.