Contact tracing: “We’re the Miss Marples of Jersey”

Jersey's head of contact tracing says more staff are coming on board to help the team deal with the increasing cases.

Caroline Maffia has told ITV News the service is also deploying better technology to improve some of its processes.

It comes as concerns have been raised that delays to the system could leave positive cases uncontacted.

Gary Burgess spoke to Caroline about what the service does and the advice islanders should be following if they believe they have been in direct contact with a positive case.