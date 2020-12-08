Covid-19 vaccine arrives in Jersey ahead of rollout

The Covid-19 Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine has arrived in Jersey ready for the rollout programme to begin.

The Covid-19 vaccine has arrived in Jersey. Credit: Government of Jersey

It follows the first person in the UK - 90-year-old Margaret Keenan - being administered a dose this morning (8 December).

Jersey has received a first batch of just under 1,000 doses which will be used to vaccinate care home residents from Monday 14 December.

It will be given in two doses, 21 days apart and will be delivered by a team of one doctor and several nurses.

2,500 care home staff will be the next priority group to receive the jab and will be the first to do so at the Covid-19 Vaccination Centre at Fort Regent with a planned start date of Monday 21 December.

We are very lucky to be able to have an approved vaccine delivered to us this quickly. Our staff will be working hard to ensure Islanders are vaccinated safely and in priority order. This is a great leap forward in our joint efforts to tackle this pandemic and will ensure we can return to some sense of normality in the near future. Becky Sherrington, Vaccine Programme Lead

Batches of the vaccine will be in various amounts and delivered to Jersey on a weekly basis.