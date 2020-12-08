The decision to close gyms in Jersey was made after more than 20 outbreaks in them in November, the government has confirmed.

The announcement follows criticism of the decision to close them last week as part of measures to tackle rising cases of coronavirus in the island.

One gym cluster saw 22 gym-goers testing positive, with each then generating between 9 and 32 direct contacts who had to go into isolation.

A further 20 such clusters across 6 gyms in the island were also picked up in November.

A petition calling for gyms to be reopened has attracted more than 4,000 signatures.

Gyms have been identified, certainly over November, we noted one large cluster associated with one venue, and each person in that cluster of 22 positive cases generated somewhere between 9 and 32 direct contacts. Dr Ivan Muscat, Deputy Medical Officer of Health

Dr Muscat added: “There have been something like 20 further cases across 6 other venue. Despite the fact that we would all like to keep gyms open because of the health benefits of gyms, they have been associated with significant activity and it was considered appropriate to close these venues down at this point.”

The online petition argues opening gyms, and ensuring the two-metre physical distancing rule is obeyed, would be good for people’s mental health and a sense of belonging.

The petitioner states: “During the last lockdown there was a 200% increase in calls to mental health services. If gyms remained open it would certainly help prevent this detrimental damage to happen again.”