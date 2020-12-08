Dealing with death: Gary Burgess opens up about his terminal cancer diagnosis

Our dear friend and ITV Channel TV colleague, Gary Burgess was recently given the news that he may only have six to 12 months to live. The cancer he had been receiving treatment for is back, and is now, sadly, untreatable.

After what has been a whirlwind few weeks professionally and personally for Gary, he decided now was the time to open up the conversation about how he is dealing with the news that he is dying.

If you are affected by any of the issues in this interview you can access support in the following places:

For advice, help or support in Guernsey: