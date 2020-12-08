Emergency debate in Jersey could force the closure of schools

There could be an emergency debate in Jersey's parliament this Thursday to force the closure of the island's schools.

Deputy Rob Ward's proposition, if approved, would see all schools close from the end of this week.

It follows concerns from unions about the levels of disruption caused by rising Covid-19 cases.

If I was to attempt to list all of the schools affected by staff shortages or student groups having to stay home, it would be out of date by the time this debate happens. This situation is changing every day, and the schools are facing great uncertainty. Deputy Rob Ward

Schools would remain open for children of essential workers and those considered vulnerable.