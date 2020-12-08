Guernsey to host next Island Games in 2023

Guernsey will host the next Island Games in 2023, the International Island Games Association has announced.

The Games were due to return to Guernsey for a record third time next year, but were postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The decision, which was taken following consultation with member islands, means Orkney, who were due to stage the event in 2023, will now move back to 2025.

Although the outcome of the consultation supported 2023, we have tried hard to find solutions in order to do what we are meant to be doing – develop sports within our islands. The pandemic has changed our lives and substantially impacted all our Member Islands, both healthwise and economically. Competitors have not been able to prepare in the usual way through training and competition. Jorgen Pettersson, Chair, IIGA

NatWest International has also re-affirmed its support for the postponed Guernsey Games, which are due to be its last as headline sponsors of the event.

The exact dates for the 2023 Games have yet to be confirmed.