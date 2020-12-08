Jersey entering "crucial" two days to clear coronavirus testing backlog

Jersey's Chief Minister says the island is entering a "crucial" two days as it catches up with a backlog of coronavirus tests.

A technical issue left the laboratory out of action for a part of Saturday (5 December) leading to the biggest one day rise on Sunday (6 December).

During last night's press conference (7 December) Jersey's Deputy Medical Officer of Health Dr Ivan Muscat said the plan is to ramp up the test and trace programme by taking on more antigen testing. Kits are being ordered with the aim of completing 10,000 tests a week going forward. He says he hopes that increment in capacity will help the island keep a close eye on the situation in a real time and on a real number basis.

Christmas advice is expected in the next few days as the Chief Minister said guidance on care homes needed to take priority and be issued first.

He said islanders can expect the guidance to be slightly tighter than rules already in place. Senator John Le Fondre said "Christmas is going to be quieter" and is urging people to be careful over the festive season to make sure the island is in a good position in the new year.