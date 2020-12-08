Operations cancelled at Jersey's hospital to manage possible Covid case rise

Operations at Jersey's hospital are being cancelled to avoid staffing issues should Covid-19 cases rise.

Health bosses are reducing the number of elective surgery beds for non-urgent procedures to redirect staff to deal with 'any escalation' in Covid-19 cases.

We would like to reassure Islanders that our healthcare system is prepared and equipped to deal with this increase in Covid-19 patients – and our services are adjusting to cope with the current challenges. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

In a statement, Health Minister, Deputy Richard Renouf reassured islanders that despite a number of staff needing to isolate, after becoming direct contacts of people who have tested positive for coronavirus, the service is able to cope.

Over the past week, some of our health and social care staff have, like many other large organisations, been affected by the need to isolate due to being direct contacts of people who have tested positive for Covid-19. Our current staffing numbers mean that we are able to deal with this. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

The Minister explained that with two Covid positive patients being cared for in intensive care, demand is not yet high enough to warrant opening the Nightingale Ward.

The other cases at Jersey General Hospital 'do not have Covid-19 as their primary health need and are being treated for other conditions'.

Deputy Renouf said those patients are in wards with 'enhanced infection protection measures in place, including daily deep cleans, minimal staff movement and staff wearing full PPE'.

Dealing with a virus is not a new scenario for the hospital and enhanced infection control measures have been put in place as a matter of course. To further reassure Islanders, there is a programme of regular Covid testing of in-patients and robust staff screening to ensure the safety of patients, colleagues and the public. Deputy Richard Renouf, Jersey's Health Minister

Islanders are being reminded to attend operations, planned procedures and outpatient clinic appointments.

Patients are also urged to only arrive for appointments a maximum of 10 minutes before and to come alone – with the exception of children or vulnerable adults who can be accompanied by one other person wearing appropriate PPE.

Anyone who believes they should not attend their appointment is asked to inform staff so they can make alternative arrangements.