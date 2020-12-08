People on income support or Pension Plus in Jersey to pay cheaper GP fees

People who are receiving income support or Pension Plus in Jersey will now pay a cheaper fixed cost for a doctor's appointment.

It is part of a new scheme that has been created by local GPs and the government which will help up to 12,000 islanders.

Children in income support households will also receive free surgery appointments.

The new scheme will start on Friday 11 December and letters will be sent to eligible families and individuals over the next few days. People do not need to apply.

GPs have agreed fees across practices in support of the scheme to help reduce costs and patients will still be expected to pay a small fee to their practice, which has been set by Government.

A number of GP Surgeries have already signed up with more joining the scheme over the coming weeks.

GP prices under the Health Access Scheme are:

Children 16 and under - Free (surgery and telephone consultations)

GP surgery / telephone consultations - £12

Nurse surgery / telephone consultation - £9

Health Care Assistant surgery consultation - £6

GP home visits - £30 (16 and under £20)

More details are available here.