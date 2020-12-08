People with disabilities in Guernsey 'could compete internationally in Boccia'

Guernsey's Sports Commission and Guernsey Mobility Let's Go hope to encourage islanders with disabilities to get involved with accessible sport.

The Commission has set up a Boccia Club for people with disabilities, with the aim is to give islanders the chance to get active and play competitive sport.

Boccia is a real community sport but it is also a Para Sport played at the highest level and is one of only two Paralympic sports, along with goalball, that have no counterpart in the Olympic program. Casey Osborough, Guernsey Sports Commission

Boccia is a precision ball sport, similar to bowls. It is played at local, national and international levels by athletes with physical disabilities.

Inclusion in Sport is one of our eight key workstreams outlined in our Action Plan. We believe everyone in Guernsey should have the opportunity and support to participate, compete and fulfil their potential no matter what their background, age or level of ability in a safe and supportive environment. Graham Chester, Guernsey Sports Commission Operations Director

The Commission wants to encourage all sports to be more inclusive and help improve access to a wider range of accessible sport.

A celebration of disability sport took place on 8 December at Beau Sejour in Guernsey.