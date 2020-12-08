Send us your Christmas shout outs

Christmas will be different for many islanders this year, but we want to share the joy by putting your Christmas shout outs on television and our website.

So whether you are living in Poland, Portsmouth or maybe you live down the road in St Peter Port and have friends or family in the Channel Islands you can send them a message- we want to hear from you.

It could be a thank you to a neighbour who has been there for you this year, or just a merry message to those loved ones you haven't been able to see all year!

Credit: ITV Channel TV

For your chance to be featured, we will need your name, where you live and why the person deserves a shoutout!

Remember, if you're filming your message, please make sure it is landscape.

Then send us your message to any one of our social media pages, or email channelnews@itv.com.