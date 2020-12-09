60 Years of Corrie: How the famous theme tune started life in Guernsey

Today marks 60 years since Coronation Street first graced our screens.

The series was produced in Manchester but what people may not know is its theme tune was written in Guernsey by the late Eric Spears.

Watch: Eric Spears from the archive

Our reporter went to meet Eric’s two daughters, Sue and Jo, who still live in Guernsey to chat about their memories.

Eric's daughters Sue and Jo Credit: ITV Channel TV

Eric’s daughters recall their dad being asked by Granada Television to produce the music to accompany the programme which was initially planned to finish after six weeks.

Eventually Eric ended up flying out to Manchester and being taken to a street for inspiration.

Credit: ITV Channel TV

But today is not just the 60th Anniversary of Corrie, for Sue it is also her birthday. The first episode went out on her 20th birthday.

Sue and Jo have many fond memories of their father - as young girls they would sit by his office and listen in amazement as he created pieces of music from scratch.

Eric's name has been credited on almost every Coronation Street episode since the first on 9 December 1960 - making him one of the most credited names in British television history.