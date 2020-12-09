There are calls for islanders with learning disabilities to be added to the priority groups for Covid vaccinations.A Review by the Department for Health and Social Care in the UK, last month, found people with learning disabilities were six times more likely to die of Covid-19 than the general population.Eleanor Christie has a 22-year-old daughter with Down's Syndrome. Down's Syndrome is classed as high risk, so Eleanor's daughter will get vaccinated in due course, with other high risk islanders. But that, says Eleanor, is not good enough.

She happens to be high risk, and that's number six out of nine on the list at the moment, so if you think of how long it might take to roll out the vaccine we could be waiting till May, and that seems just awful. She wants to get back to work, she wants to access respite, she wants to get on with life like all other adults of her age, and she won't be able to do that until she's had the vaccine. Eleanor Christie

Eleanor now wants to see an acknowledgment of all islanders with learning disabilities.

I would like to see the learning disability group in general in Jersey pushed up the priority list, I don't think at the moment they're recognised as a separate group, which is disappointing. Eleanor Christie

One of the things that makes people with learning disabilities more vulnerable to Covid-19 is the fact they are more likely to have other health problems.Les Amis, provide residential and community care for people with learning disabilities. Residents will receive the vaccine as a priority group after after care homes. But even they say, it should not stop there. Like Eleanor, Managing Director, Shaun Findlay believes the vaccine should be made available for the learning disabled in the community too.

We know that people with learning disabilities are six times more likely to be severely affected by the virus if they catch it and the mortality death rate is even higher than the general population. So all these concerns are definitely out there, and we would like the government, and it's a plea to them, to consider people with a learning disability. Shaun Findlay, Managing Director Les Amis

For Eleanor it is even simpler than that.