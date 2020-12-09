Calls to ban foreign buy-to-let investors in Jersey's Waterfront development

Jersey’s former Housing Minister has called for foreign buy-to-let investors to be banned from purchasing properties in the new Waterfront development.

Senator Sam Mézec lodged a proposition in the States Assembly to bring about the changes.

If approved, it would also require at least half of houses to be sold for affordable housing. This would allow first time buyers or those eligible for social rental to benefit.

Earlier in the year proposals were published for the new Waterfront which could include a national art gallery, new public pools and 1,000 new homes.

The Waterfront is publicly owned land and the SoJDC is a publicly owned development company, and so we should be using these assets for the public benefit, to address the desperate need there is for affordable housing for islanders. Senator Mézec

The former Minister also said he thinks there should be ‘proper democratic input’ for projects like the Waterfront.

If approved Senator Mézec’s proposition would also require plans for development to come back to the States Assembly for final approval.