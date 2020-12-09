Guernsey domestic abuse charity demand increases by 30%

A domestic abuse charity in Guernsey says it needs a new refuge to come with demand on its services.

Safer, which helps victims of abuse in the island, has seen a 30% rise in the number of people asking for help since lockdown.

The refuge has recently undergone a renovation to make it feel more homely for guests, but they say a new refuge is needed soon.

Domestic abuse is quite prevalent in Guernsey. It's not something people talk about, people are ashamed of it, they're frightened people will be judging and impact on their jobs. And during lockdown can you imagine being stuck in a small place and being frightened and not able to get out, not able to access help, not able to talk to friends. It must have been dreadful. Fiona Naftel, Chair of Safer

Safer hopes to have a new refuge by 2022 to accommodate demand.

The charity is asking people to come forward if they need support.

You mustn’t be frightened in your own home, you must get help. You can get help. People go on to live better, fuller lives, free of being scared. Life's too short to be scared. Anonymous support worker

Support and advice is available from SAFER by calling 01481 721999 and Guernsey Police, by calling 999 in an emergency or 01481 725111 for non-emergencies.