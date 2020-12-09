Guernsey's personal income tax allowances 'shamefully low' says politician

A Guernsey politician has described the island's personal tax allowances as "shamefully low". Deputy Roffey put forward an amendment to the 2021 Budget which would see taxes on alcohol and tobacco increased, with the extra duties redistributed in the form of higher tax allowances.

I can't magic money out of trees unfortunately, so if I want to put up the basic allowance to try and help people in the most modest income brackets I have to be responsible and generate it somewhere. Deputy Peter Roffey, President Guernsey States' Trading Supervisory Board

The additional revenues raised, which are estimated to be £425,000, would be used to fund a 3.2% increase, instead of 2.6% as recommended in the 2021 Budget Report, in Personal Income Tax Allowances.

The amendment proposes that the excise duty on tobacco and tobacco products is increased by 4.5%, instead of 1.5% as recommended in the 2021 Budget Report.

The excise duty on alcohol is proposed to be increased by 3%, instead of 1.5%, as recommended in the 2021 Budget Report.