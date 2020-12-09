Jersey mail plane cancelled

Jersey’s daily inbound mail plane was cancelled today due to ‘ground handling’ problems.

Post delivered by the Royal Mail plane will now be delayed, as posties across the island cope with the busy Christmas season.

A knock on effect to deliveries is expected, but a spokesperson says they will work through any backlog.

We’re working as hard as we can to get mail to people as soon as it arrives. There may be disruptions during winter with weather, coronavirus and Christmas, but rest assured we are doing everything we can to get people their post. Jersey Post

The island's postal service will continue to deliver mail that arrived on the boat.