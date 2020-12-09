Jersey's Fire and Rescue Service reminds islanders to be vigilant this Christmas

Jersey's Fire and Rescue Service is reminding islanders to be careful over the Christmas period.

The service is warning people that fairy lights, candles and decorations can increase the risk of a fire breaking out - and with the distraction of Christmas, it is especially important to be vigilant.

To ensure you have the merriest of Christmases, keep fire safety at the top of your list. Ensure you place candles in suitable holders and away from curtains, never leave cooking unattended and, of course, test your smoke alarms. Ian Gough, Crew Commander, Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

The service is reminding people to never leave burning candles unattended. Credit: PA Images

Jersey Fire and Rescue Service has issued these top tips for staying safe:

Ensure you have working smoke alarms installed on all levels of your home. Working alarms can give you the vital time needed to escape in a fire.

Never leave cooking unattended. The majority of fires start in the kitchen so this is a high-risk area. Avoid cooking while under the influence of alcohol, and always turn off kitchen appliances when you have finished with them.

Never leave burning candles unattended. Keep them away from children and anything flammable.

Do not overload sockets; only one plug per socket. Always turn off plugs when they are not in use, except those that are designed to be left on, like freezers.

Ensure you switch off fairy lights and unplug them before you go to bed or go out. Check that the lights conform to the British Standard (BS EN 60598) and are in good working order before use.

Always use an RCD (residual current device) on outdoor electrical equipment. This safety device can save lives by instantly switching off the power if there is a fault and can be found in DIY stores.