Meet The Real Housewives of Jersey: Hedi Green

The Real Housewives of Jersey will premiere on ITVBe on Monday 28 December.

In the run up to that, we're going to be introducing you to each of the leading ladies.

Today, it's Hedi Green!

Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a happily single mother of three wonderful daughters and live in Jersey with my youngest daughter, Laetitia, and my dog and cat. I am a natural health practitioner who has been in practice for over 25 years. I am a keen skydiver and, for the last two years, have been in a competitive skydiving team. I love spending time in nature and participate in a lot of outdoor activities. I have recently started riding a motorbike and am enjoying the challenge, and would like to do a motorbike trip to the Himalayas sometime soon. I spent my early years in India and lived there for six years. I love to travel and am very adventurous. A favourite saying of mine is: “You only start living when you leave your comfort zone".

How would your friends and family describe you?

I think they would say that I am a hard worker, a survivor, someone who loves life and fun to be with.

What brought you to the island?

I met Abigail and Cordelia’s father in London as that’s where I was living and working at the time. He had a place in London but his home was in Jersey. We married in 1985 and that’s when Jersey became my home.

What do you love about your life in Jersey?

Jersey is very safe, clean and beautiful. I love being outdoors and spending time in nature - it is all around me without having to travel. We have some of the best beaches in the world. We also have a great selection of fabulous restaurants and bars, a vibrant high street and lots of independent shops.

How did it feel to be asked to be in The Real Housewives of Jersey?

My eldest daughter Abi put my name forward as a potential candidate. I didn’t believe I was a RHW type and was surprised that the team were keen to spend time finding out about me and even more surprised when I was asked!

How did your family/friends react when they found out about the show?

Abi was really excited that I was asked to be in it. My mother had never heard of the show and there was a mixed reaction from the very few friends I told. Generally, people have been really excited and surprised that I am in it, and are looking forward to watching the show.

What can we look forward to from you this season?

I hope that I will show that wealth is not just about what you have but what you enjoy - there is so much in our beautiful world that is free and for us to embrace and enjoy.

What has been your favourite thing about being a Housewife?

I have really enjoyed all the lovely events that have been arranged. Getting dressed up has been fun as I am generally very casual. Mostly I’ve enjoyed really getting to know and spending lots of quality time with some great ladies.

What has been your funniest moment on the show?

The two funniest moments of the show for me are when Kate nearly lost her bikini bottoms while we were having a swim in the sea and Ashley not dealing very well with an oyster!

Have you learnt anything new or tried out anything new filming this season?

I have learned to put on makeup properly! You will notice how I get better looking as the show progresses because of this new skill!

What do you think you bring to the show that no one else does?

I am the only housewife on the show that jumps out of planes and rides a motorbike!

How do you fit into the friendship group of the Housewives?

I think I will be seen as the one who avoids drama.

Who would you say you’re closest to in the cast and why?

I have known Kate for the longest out of all of the girls. Nearly 30 years! We know and understand each other. I always have a good laugh with Kate as she doesn’t take herself too seriously and she has a very big heart.

Who have you enjoyed getting to know the most?

I really enjoyed getting to know Tessa and Ashley. They are both very different characters, a lot of fun and really great family girls.

Which two other Jersey Housewives would you take to a desert island and why?

I would choose Kate and Tessa. Kate is a good swimmer, a great cook, she is a lot of fun and I think she would cope with having to rough it. I would enjoy intellectual conversations with Tessa and I also believe she would be a great strategist in planning our daily activities to stay alive as well as have fun.

How would you describe your fashion style?

I have an eclectic style of dress consisting of some special items I have had for over 30 years, pieces I have found on my travels and lucky charity shop finds. I am generally very casual and wear a lot black.

How do you like to arrive to a party?

I would like to arrive at a party flying my parachute!

Who do you think would play you in a movie any why?

Someone like Charlize Theron maybe. She has played a lot action parts but also scrubs up well and looks fab in a glamorous outfit!

What do you think it means to be a Real Housewife and part of The Real Housewives brand?

I hope I will be a role model for other ladies of a ‘certain age’ who feel they may be past taking up new exciting challenges and show that us ‘ol’ gals’ can still learn new tricks!