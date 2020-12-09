Meet The Real Housewives of Jersey: Jane Rayner

The Real Housewives of Jersey will premiere on ITVBe on Monday 28 December.

In the run up to that, we're going to be introducing you to each of the leading ladies.

Today, it's Jane Rayner!

Tell us a bit about yourself.

Hi, I’m Jane. I’ve been married twice and have three daughters. I have had a tough life in the past, but I met my partner Andy in 2011 and we moved and settled in Jersey in 2014. Jersey is an incredibly beautiful and friendly place and we now have such a fantastic life, with great restaurants and bars and beaches literally within walking distance. I’m always rushing around making sure the house looks nice, checking my girls are ok and keeping in touch with my friends. Most people don’t realise but I spend a lot of time thinking and I am entrepreneurial having set up my UK business in 2012. I like to stay positive and I don’t like to take myself too seriously and I like to laugh as much as possible.

How would your friends and family describe you?

I think they would describe me as bubbly, fun and life and soul of the party. Whatever life has thrown at me, I try and take it in my stride and just cope with it the best way l can. I try to get through most of life’s stresses with a smile. I am a very loyal friend. They may say I am fairly blunt and to the point in my opinions though. I try to help others to stay positive through tough times, as I know what it’s like when times are tough. I like to have fun at parties and make people smile. All my friends know I like to party and get my party pants on and dance the night away.

What brought you to the island?

I tried to move to Jersey with my previous husband, twice! So, it was third time lucky when Andy had the opportunity to bring his business over to Jersey. I’m glad we did as it’s such an incredible place to live. I really miss my girls though, although they seem happy which is the main thing.

What do you love about your life in Jersey?

Life here is great. Nowhere is far from the sea and the weather is always several degrees warmer than the UK with a lot of blue skies too. There is hardly any crime and the people here are very friendly and keen to help.

How did it feel to be asked to be in The Real Housewives of Jersey?

I know it might sound stupid, but I literally jumped up and down I was so excited when I found out I was going to be on the show. I am so honoured to be on the show and its opened up a new chapter in my life. I feel very lucky too as I would never have had the chance to do this unless I was living in Jersey. I had tried to move to Jersey twice before, so I guess it was meant to be!

How did your family/friends react when they found out about the show?

Andy was really supportive as were all of my friends, they are so excited for me. Some might choose not to appear on TV, but they all think it’s great. My eldest daughter Polly even came over to join us for a few days! The girls are always chatting to me about the show, they cannot wait to see it. I haven’t seen them for ages and the next time they see me I’ll be on the telly!

What can we look forward to from you this season?

I hope I shall bring you some of me, the real me, emotional, passionate, fun, and cheeky. I wear my heart on my sleeve. Like many people, I’ve had my past troubles and now I would like to not take myself too seriously. I love fashion, dressing up and having a good party, I’m happy to get stuck in and pushing people’s boundaries!

What has been your favourite thing about being a Housewife?

What is being a housewife like? Trying on clothes all the time, choosing outfits with my friends for special occasions, shopping, a glass of bubbles or two with the girls. And the parties! What’s not to like about that?! Being able to do my favourite things every day is fabulous!

What has been your funniest moment on the show?

I don’t want to give too much away but my funniest moment was on my party night... Tessa nearly wet herself! It was so funny, but you’ll have to watch it to find out!

Have you learnt anything new or tried out anything new filming this season?

I have learnt lots of new things every single day. We went on jet-skis which was amazing. I’ve never done it on the sea so I was a little nervous but when I got used to it I really enjoyed it. I will definitely be doing it again but on a much calmer day though.

What do you think you bring to the show that no one else does?

Sometimes I am quiet and thoughtful, when others are being loud and noisy. But I wear my heart on my sleeve and when I do say things, I say them as I see them with a passion that sometimes gets me into trouble. But I’d rather be honest and open and I’d hope others would be open and honest with me too. What you see is what you get, whereas some people prefer to hide behind a façade. That’s not me.

How do you fit into the friendship group of the Housewives?

I’m always there for my friends if they need a shoulder to cry on. They can depend on me. I’ll listen attentively, but don’t ask me a question if you don’t like the answer. So I guess I’m a straight talker. When the conversation gets dull, I am the one who lightens the mood so I’m the one who brings in the fun.

Who would you say you’re closest to in the cast and why?

I have known Margaret since we first moved over to Jersey, and she was a key person helping us to settle in and look for houses. She was also our neighbour for a while and was often good company for me when Andy was away on business, which was sometimes for several weeks at a time. I love Margaret’s little dogs Coco and Bella very much too. I’m also good friends with Kate as she invited us to the first ball when we had literally only just arrived, I’ll never forget how amazing and glamorous Kate looked that night and how happy we were to be there.

Who have you enjoyed getting to know the most?

I hadn’t met Mia before the show but we shared the annex while we were on the staycation. So we got to spend quite a bit of time together. We both love fashion and we just seemed to gel on lots of different levels.

Which two other Jersey Housewives would you take to a desert island and why?

I would take Hedi and Kate. Hedi is a skydiver so we could parachute out of a plane together and land on a beautiful beach. I would take Kate so we can all keep fit and do yoga. We might not get much yoga done as we’d never stop laughing with Kate’s jokes and amazing puns. Kate is such a laugh!

How would you describe your fashion style?

I adore clothes and I have worked in the fashion industry most of my life having run my own boutique in the past. I don’t like to stick with one style and I like to have a different look every day. Fashionista is my middle name!

How do you like to arrive to a party?

Late! It’s always nice to arrive in style on special occasions so we may hire a nice car so the evening begins from the moment you walk out of the door. I love to dress up and spend most of the day in preparation for a big party having my hair and make up done.

Who do you think would play you in a movie any why?

I was once chased down a beach in the US by a fan wanting an autograph who thought I was Cameron Diaz! He literally chased me down the beach it was hilarious. So it would be funny if she played me. Some people say I look a little like Amanda Holden so that would also be quite funny, famous people playing little me! How funny!

Do you watch any of the other Real Housewives series? If so, which other series do you like and who is your favourite Housewife from the whole franchise?

I’ve watched a lot of the real housewives series in the franchise and of the US shows my favourite was Lisa Vanderpump before she left. My current favourite is Tanya from Real Housewives of Cheshire, because she is funny and she keeps it very real. She isn’t too big for her boots and is fun and a great character to watch and entertaining too.

What do you think it means to be a Real Housewife and part of The Real Housewives brand?

I am very proud to be part of the real housewife brand and I’m literally amazed that I am! I realize it is a full on commitment and I am completely invested in that. I can’t quite believe I have been on such an incredible journey. My motto has always been to say ‘yes’ when a good opportunity arises, and when it does, push the door a little and see if it opens wider. This time it did and I stepped in and joined. I am really pleased that I did.