Meet The Real Housewives of Jersey: Margaret Thompson

The Real Housewives of Jersey will premiere on ITVBe on Monday 28 December.

In the run up to that, we're going to be introducing you to each of the leading ladies.

Today, it's Margaret Thompson!

Tell us a bit about yourself.

My name is Margaret Thompson. I arrived in Jersey two weeks before my 18th birthday with no job, no return ticket and only £37 in my pocket. To survive, I had to get a job. My first job was dishwashing - amongst other things, I have potato picked, worked in hotels and bars and perfumery. I am now the proud owner of two successful Estate Agencies in Jersey and I have two dogs, Coco and Bella who love to play on the beach, where you will find us every day.

How would your friends and family describe you?

My friends and family would describe me as a hardworking person who believes in everything and will not take no for an answer. They would say I was a determined and successful business woman who they are all proud of. They would also say I am one of the most generous people who loves to share her success with my friends and family, I am a firm believer in giving back to others and local community charities and my cup is always overflowing.

What brought you to the island?

Three friends of mine from a small town in Scotland decided to go to Jersey to work and live in the hotel industry. At the time, I was doing an apprenticeship in hairdressing, both of my parents were normal hardworking people who wanted me to have a trade, something to fall back on, therefore initially I declined the adventure of Jersey. However, I finished my apprenticeship and then I joined my friends. I was only going to work for one season and return home. My friends decided Jersey was going to be their forever home, but as it turned out they left and I was the one who fell in love with Jersey and made it my forever home.

What do you love about your life in Jersey?

I love the community, the lifestyle, its beautiful beaches, outdoor activities, cycle tracks, walks,history, the fresh air and the opportunities to create whatever life you want. It doesn’t matter who you are or what you have, everyone can enjoy the beauty and the energy Jersey has to offer.

How did it feel to be asked to be in The Real Housewives of Jersey?

I felt excited for the opportunities it could bring to my business and our beautiful island including tourism which, when I arrived in Jersey, was booming and was a huge part of our economy. Personally, it was a bit scary to me as I had strived so hard to achieve a hardworking reputation I am proud of, and I was apprehensive that the housewives could be detrimental to my business reputation. However, I know in my heart that I am a good person and I felt it was the right decision for me to give something back to Jersey.

How did your family/friends react when they found out about the show?

Some of my friends had trepidation for me and my success and others felt it was exciting with unknown possibilities. My family were all in!

What can we look forward to from you this season?

I think that people who only know the business Margaret will now see the private side of me and realise that I’m not all work, and I can be humble, funny and entertaining and I don’t take life as seriously as some people may think - you come in with nothing and you go out with nothing. One thing you may notice I don’t follow the crowd if I don’t agree with something I will say so. I don’t judge; I believe everyone should be who they want to be as long as they are not harming anyone else. We are all different, we all make mistakes and why shouldn’t we be who we are?

What has been your favourite thing about being a Housewife?

My favorite thing about being a Housewife has been taking time off my busy working life to enjoy time for me to do all the wonderful experiences Jersey has to offer. It’s been great just to have the time to be a girl enjoying girly things including clothes shopping.

Have you learnt anything new or tried out anything new filming this season?

I really enjoyed the venture into the depths of Seymour Oyster beds in the beautiful crystal clear waters. The girls and I had a wonderful time full of fun and laughs on this great afternoon.

What do you think you bring to the show that no one else does?

I hope I will be bringing an inspiration to everyone to believe in yourself and you can achieveanything you want if you put your mind to it. To the other girls on the show, hopefully a sense of equilibrium.

How do you fit into the friendship group of the Housewives?

I am a straight-talker. I do try, initially, to be the diplomatic person - if it doesn’t work, thestraight-talking comes out. I don’t like to see anyone being taken advantage of. I can also be, I think, quite funny.

Who would you say you’re closest to in the cast and why?

I am very close to Kate, we have known each other since she arrived in Jersey. Kate is very kind and does so much for local charities and is not afraid to let her hair down for everyone’s amusement.

Who have you enjoyed getting to know the most?

I have really enjoyed getting to know Ashley - she reminds me somewhat of a mini me. She has started her own business and is very excited about being the best in her field. She has an engaging laugh and loves to have fun on the dance floor. She has a strong family bond which I love.

Which two other Jersey Housewives would you take to a desert island and why?

I would certainly like to take Hedi as she would be the action woman who would source our food. Kate would definitely have to be there to bring all the silliness and entertainment.

How would you describe your fashion style?

I don’t really think I have a fashion style, I just do me. I mix all my favorite items together regardless of what they cost - I don’t really care if someone disapproves.

Who do you think would play you in a movie any why?

I think Meryl Streep would play me in a movie, as she is my all-time favorite actress. I also think Gillian Anderson is a fantastic actress who captures her characters.

Do you watch any of the other Real Housewives series? If so, which other series do you like and who is your favourite Housewife from the whole franchise?

I like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and my favorite housewife would be Lisa Vanderpump.

What do you think it means to be a Real Housewife and part of The Real Housewives brand?

Being a Real Housewife gives you an opportunity to be whoever you want to be.