Nearly 300 education workers in Jersey want schools to close

Almost every education worker surveyed by JCSA Prospect union wants schools to close early.

Nearly 300 people, from teaching assistants to administration staff, responded to the survey asking them when they wanted schools to shut.

55% said schools should close now

40% said schools should close a week early

Just 5% of those surveyed wanted schools to close on the planned date, Friday 18 December.

It follows concerns from unions about the levels of disruption caused by rising Covid-19 cases.

Last week the government said schools, colleges and nurseries should remain open.

An emergency debate, which has since been put forward by Deputy Rob Ward, will take place on Thursday (10 December) which could see all schools close from the end of this week.