Poppy Appeal raises more than £200,000 in Jersey

The 2020 Poppy Appeal in Jersey has raised more than £200,000.

This year the fundraising theme was Every Poppy Counts.

A pop-up shop was opened on King Street in the hope of attracting more footfall. This was run by a team of dedicated volunteers and was set up to allow for safe social distancing.

Organisers say they have been "overwhelmed" by the support.

We are delighted and humbled by this result. The generosity of islanders at a time when many are furloughed and business activity is significantly down, is quite remarkable. When so much was not possible this year, people clearly focussed on what would be possible: to think of others, give support to our community of former service people and find a bit of joy in fundraising. Thank you, Jersey. Alison Opfermann, Poppy Appeal organiser

Chairman of the Royal British Legion in Jersey has thanked islanders saying "on behalf of service veterans and their families we offer sincere and heartfelt gratitude".