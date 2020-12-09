Thousands donated to Macmillan Jersey after Gary Burgess interview

A donation page set up to pay for a holiday for Gary Burgess and his husband has raised over £16,000.

Gary has since asked that the money raised would go to Macmillan Jersey instead.

Nearly 800 supporters have donated, often accompanied with messages of appreciation.

In response to the fundraising Gary said he is ‘humbled, staggered and delighted’.

The fundraising page was created by a viewer after watching Gary’s emotional interview with friend Jess Dunsdon.