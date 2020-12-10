36 staff down and 60% of students sent home at Les Quennevais

36 staff members are isolating and 60% of students have been sent home due to coronavirus cases within Les Quennevais School in Jersey.

Pupils in Years 9, 10, and 11 are all learning remotely after positive cases within their year groups.

Years 7 and 8 are in school as normal.

In terms of staffing, 32 teachers and four support staff are either isolating or absent, meaning the school's ability to operate has been "severely impacted".

It comes on the day that four other schools have also been impacted by a rise in cases.