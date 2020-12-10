People who own or keep horses, ponies, donkeys or mules in the Bailiwick of Guernsey are being recommended to get their animal microchipped and ensure it has a passport.

The States of Guernsey has issued the recommendations following changes to English law.

Microchipping and passports will ensure the animals can be exported to the UK or EU - including for urgent veterinary treatment.

Guernsey's government says there is a small number of equines in the Bailiwick which are not microchipped and therefore are not registered on the database and do not have a passport.

Microchipping of all horses became compulsory in England on 1 October this year and includes those born before 30 June 2009. These animals were previously excluded from mandatory chipping in the Horse Passport Regulations 2009.

The Equine Identifications (England) Regulations 2018 specifically require a microchip that can only be implanted into horses by a veterinary surgeon.