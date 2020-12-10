Brain injury survivor sets herself walking challenge for charity

A brain injury survivor is raising money for the charity that helped her get back onto her feet.

Albertina Tavares has received years of specialist support from Headway Jersey after suffering a brain injury 12 years ago.

She was diagnosed with a condition called Pontine Demyelination, which strips the protective sheath away from the nerves of the brain stem.

As a result, she was told she would never walk again, but with the help of specialist neuro-physiotherapy, she has moved from using a wheelchair to walking with a frame.

Because of lockdown, we couldn't see Albertina until September and the first thing Albertina said was 'I've not walked for nearly a year', and so with the support of Headway, she's now walking again. She started at 200 metres and now we're up to 350 metres, so it's fantastic for her. Nadia Applegate, Neuro-physiotherapist at Headway Jersey

Albertina has decided to pledge her support to the 'Save Our Services Headway Appeal'. She is walking 300 metres a day at FB fields in Jersey, to help raise money for the charity that helped to save her.

She thought 'I love walking but I've not walked so long because of lockdown' and we thought 'we've got this perfect track, FB Fields, here'. Albertina's challenge was initially to be able to walk for a 100m, well straight away she wanted to surpass that and she achieved 200m and now today, hopefully, she'll be passing 315 metres. Bryce Alford, Fundraising and Events Manager at Headway Jersey

Headway Jersey says they suffered a £150,000 loss in fundraising throughout the pandemic. They hope challenges like the one Albertina is doing will help them to get back on track.

Albertina is hoping to raise £2,5000 but hopefully she'll achieve far more than that because we really really really need the public's help, whether that's individuals, whether it's from businesses, perhaps some of the businesses may be looking to choose a charity for next year and we'd really appreciate that. Bryce Alford, Fundraising and Events Manager at Headway Jersey

You can find out more about Albertina's challenge here.