Check out the current jackpot for the Channel Islands Christmas Lottery

With just a week to go the first prize for this year's Channel Islands Christmas lottery will be at least £640,000.

It normally rises to more than £1million and if all 1,500,000 tickets are sold by the draw date, it will reach that number.

Much of the money raised by the draw goes towards local causes in the Channel Islands.

The main purpose of the Christmas Draw is to generate funds for local worthy causes, and we hope that by reflecting the feedback from lottery supporters, we can boost that total. Jon Taylor, Senior Lottery Officer

Organisers say there are 66 cash prizes in the draw, and more than 200,000 prizes in the scratch cards.

The draw takes place in Guernsey on Thursday 17 December and will be live on ITV Channel TV at 6pm, with all the results available on our website.