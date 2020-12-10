Christmas in Jersey: The new gathering limits explained

There will be a limit to the number of gatherings people in Jersey should have over Christmas and New Year to help control the spread of coronavirus in the island.

The government has announced its guidance, which will be in operation from 23 December 2020 until 5 January 2021.

It involves islanders being advised to only have indoor gatherings of up to 10 people on three occasions over the festive period.

Gatherings of six to 10 people

Gatherings of six to 10 people with more than one household must not occur more than three times over the festive period

There must not be more than one such gathering per day

Smaller groups up to five people

Smaller groups must be of five or less people

Islanders can meet as small groups more than once a day

These small groups will not be counted towards the three-time gathering limit

Islanders can meet as a small group in addition to one gathering of six or more in a day

Smaller groups must be kept as consistent as possible by seeing the same people

Exceptions

Children under three years old will not be counted in indoor gathering numbers, but they will be counted in outdoor gatherings

Gatherings in outside public places are limited to a maximum of 20 people

Gatherings for the purposes of formal religious worship and organised support for vulnerable islanders, strictly adhering to the public health measures, will be limited to 20 people. Such activities will not be included within the three-time gathering limit

The guidance is not enforceable in law, but a new Ministerial Order which could see people fined for breaching existing rules about gathering sizes is due to be published tomorrow (Friday 11 December).

Other public health guidance, to maintain physical distancing and practice good hand and surface hygiene, and wearing masks in public places, also remain in place for this period.

Original plans to introduce so-called “festive bubbles” which would allow different households to buddy up over Christmas have been scrapped.

The three-time limit is there to protect the more vulnerable members of our families and our island. Without these limitations, the spread of Covid-19 could prove fatal to those we love. We want to protect the most vulnerable and the impact of uncontrolled gatherings would see our number of active cases rise exponentially. Senator John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister