Covid-19 Community Charity Appeal raises £400,000 in Guernsey

Guernsey's Covid-19 Community Charity Appeal has raised and distributed over £400,000 to local charities.

The fund was set up earlier this year to help those worst affected by the pandemic.

One of the largest grants awarded - almost £25,000 - was to Safer. The money will pay for an Independent Domestic Violence Advisor to provide additional support as a result of increased domestic abuse victims during lockdown.

The Guernsey Sports Commission was also awarded £25,000 to fund a Sports Recovery Fund.

Some charities received funding for new initiatives during lockdown - Men’s Shed Guernsey ran ‘Shedcast’ sessions for its members to reduce isolation, Les Cotils started its ‘Food for Families’ initiative and the partnership project launched ‘Stay Connected’, which enabled older and vulnerable people to keep in touch with family and services.

Several organisations were awarded grants which, along with supporting loss of income, provided additional funding for PPE and other equipment. These included Choices, the Cheshire Home, St John Ambulance Guernsey and Citizens Advice Guernsey.

Support was also provided to Alderney charities including the Alderney Wildlife Trust, Alderney Cinema Club, Alderney Bird Observatory and Alderney Football Association all received money too.