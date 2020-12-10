Guernsey's Deputy Le Tocq recovering from minor heart attack

Guernsey politician Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq is currently recovering from a minor heart attack.

On social media, Deputy Le Tocq says he was admitted to the Princess Elizabeth Hospital with mild chest pains over the weekend. He was then sent to Southampton for further tests, where they confirmed he had suffered a minor heart attack.

Doctors have advised him to rest for a few weeks while more tests are carried out.

I am grateful to all those who have supported me and my family during this time - the wonderful ED, Cardiology team and Carey Ward staff, the professional and reassuring Gamma Aviation air ambulance professionals, as well as CCU staff in Southampton. I am also thankful to have such a caring family and especially such a stubborn loving wife who would not let me fob off ‘a bit of chest pain'. Deputy Jonathan Le Tocq

In a statement, Chief Minister Deputy Peter Ferbrache confirmed Deputy Le Tocq would be taking "a temporary leave from his political duties for health reasons".