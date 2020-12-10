Guernsey's Petit Train becomes shuttle service for late night shoppers

People in Guernsey can travel into town for late night shopping on the island's Petit Train.

The free service will take people from Sir Charles Frossard House to Piquet House and back this evening (10 December) and next Thursday for late night shopping.

This is the first time the Petit Train has put on this kind of shuttle service. The owner and driver says he is "delighted to be part of the late-night shopping experience for the next two weeks".

While nowhere is far in Guernsey, the walk to town from Charles Frossard House can be a bit of a trek, especially when you’ve got your hands full of Christmas goodies. Victor (the Petit Train) is all decked out in his festive attire, adorned with lights, and I will be playing some Christmas tunes to get travellers feeling merry. Andy Furniss, Petit Train owner and driver

The service has been funded by the Guernsey Retail Group. Credit: Black Vanilla

This Thursday, Elizabeth College’s music students will be in the Town Church singing carols and playing Christmas music.

One retail manager described the turnout of shoppers as "fantastic".