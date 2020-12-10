Hospitality industry begs for more support in letter to government

More than 100 hotels, bars and restaurants in Jersey have written to the Chief Minister begging for more financial support as they battle for survival amid a hospitality shutdown.

Five umbrella groups - Luxury Jersey Hotels, Liberation Group, Randalls, JP Restaurants and Dolan Hotels - are behind the letter, which says they have been left with "no other choice" but to write.

In it, they explain that being shut down for a second time will cost the industry "tens of millions of pounds in sales" and that, if it cannot re-open on 18 December, the government needs to better protect workers in the form of more financial support to give them "a fighting chance to rebuild when this crisis ends".

We ask that the hospitality industry gets the same support that all industries received during the first shut down - and no less. That support was a guaranteed 80% wage co-funding for the period of shut down and for four months afterwards. We therefore ask for the same support up to and including April 2021. Hospitality letter

It finished by stressing just how damaging this could be for the industry's future.

We have been forced to close for the good of the island. We now ask that the island steps up to support our people and our industry so we can be here in the future to welcome you and our island’s tourists, who spend so much in Jersey every year. Without this support jobs will be lost, businesses will be lost and irreparable damage will be done to our industry. Hospitality letter

The government has not yet responded.