People in Jersey asked to help protect the island's children over festive season

People in Jersey are once again being asked to be the government's "eyes and ears" to help protect children.

There are concerns that vulnerable children and adults will be at greater risk over the festive season as pressures and stresses at home increase, and coronavirus restrictions tighten.

The government is reminding islanders that "invisibility increases vulnerability" and heightened levels of stress and anxiety can increase the risk to those who can be the subject of abuse.

The initiative will cover support for victims of domestic abuse, child sexual abuse/exploitation, sudden unexpected death in infancy, online safety for children/young people, neglect and sexual assault.

The winter months and on-going Covid-19 restrictions mean we’re all spending more time indoors when harm to children, young people and vulnerable adults can go unseen. We all have a part to play if we’re concerned about someone’s safety, and services are available throughout the festive period to provide the necessary follow up and support. Sarah Elliott, Pan Island Independent Chair, Safeguarding Partnerships

The Safeguarding Children’s Board says "safeguarding is everyone’s business" and it wants to ensure "family members, neighbours and friends have the courage" to make a call and report suspected abuse or concerns to the appropriate service.

It is everyone’s responsibility to support and protect the vulnerable children and adults in our island community: for victims of abuse, sadly their home is not always the safe haven it should be. And vital that those in need, victims and their families are able to access the right help and support during this time. Detective Superintendent Stewart Gull, Vice Chair of the Safeguarding Children’s Board

The Children and Families Hub has now been in operation for more than six months, and has responded to more than 1,600 calls, emails and requests from children, young people and families, members of the public and professionals.

The Youth Enquiry Service (YES) has helped support hundreds of young people throughout the year, with free counselling support and advice.

The initiative brings together the Departments for Children, Young People Education and Skills, Justice and Home Affairs, Safeguarding Partnership, the States of Jersey Police, and Family Nursing and Home Care.

Members of the public who are concerned for the welfare of an individual should report their concerns to the following services:

Children and Families Hub: 01534 519000 / childrenandfamilieshub@gov.je

Youth Enquiry Service YES project: Free helpline +44 (0) 800 7350010 / email the Youth Enquiry Service

Kooth: A free, safe and anonymous online counselling and support for children and young people aged 13 – 25.

Adult Safeguarding: - Single Point of Referral (SPOR) 01534 444440 / SPOR@health.gov

Mental Health Community Team: 01534 443250 / JAMHSReferralPathway@health.gov.je

Connect Me: A range of information, help and support for islanders available

Family Nursing and Home Care: Online