Schools in Jersey to remain open

Jersey's schools will remain open until the Christmas holidays begin this year.

Politicians have voted against bringing the holidays forward despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases.

More than 3000 school students are currently not going into school. Some have been sent home in class bubbles where one student has tested positive, and some whole year groups are at home because there are not enough teachers to staff the classes.

If Deputy Rob Ward's proposition had been passed, it would have seen schools shut tomorrow.