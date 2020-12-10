Schools in Jersey to remain open
Jersey's schools will remain open until the Christmas holidays begin this year.
Politicians have voted against bringing the holidays forward despite rising numbers of coronavirus cases.
More than 3000 school students are currently not going into school. Some have been sent home in class bubbles where one student has tested positive, and some whole year groups are at home because there are not enough teachers to staff the classes.
36 staff down and 60% of students sent home at Les Quennevais
If Deputy Rob Ward's proposition had been passed, it would have seen schools shut tomorrow.
Schools are at breaking point and they've been through a really dificult time since March and this 11 week term has put them in a situation where staff are reaching the end of what they can cope with and students also are really under stress and I think that early break, one week early would be very good to prevent lockdown at Christmas time for them.