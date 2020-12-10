Scottish government bans non-essential travel from to and from Jersey
The Scottish Government has banned all non-essential travel to and from Jersey because of the rise in coronavirus cases. The ban will take effect from 6pm tomorrow (11 December).
Officials in Scotland say the temporary measure has been taken to reduce the spread of Covid-19 between the two jurisdictions and is in addition to the travel restrictions that remain in place between Scotland and England, Northern Ireland and Wales.
Travel restrictions, based on the risk of importation of the virus, are key to helping reduce the spread of Covid-19 between countries. That is why we are introducing a temporary ban on non-essential travel to and from Jersey. Our firm advice continues to be that non-essential travel – whether domestic or international – should not be undertaken at this time.