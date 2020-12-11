Guernsey to begin vaccinating against Covid-19 next week

Guernsey will begin vaccinating against Covid-19 on Thursday 17 December.

At today's press conference, the Health Minister Deputy Al Brouard confirmed that all the necessary processes have now been completed and 975 vaccines have arrived into the island, ready for the rollout across the Bailiwick next week.

Care and residential staff, along with other frontline workers- from Guernsey, Alderney and Sark - will be vaccinated first.

Deputy Brouard, however, added that it is not compulsory, and those who are offered the vaccine will have to make a decision on whether to accept it or not. He has also asked people not to call the island's helpline to ask when they will receive the vaccine.