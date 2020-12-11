Half of JCG students working from home

Half of all students at Jersey College for Girls are currently working from home.

In a letter to parents, the school revealed that:

38% of year 7s are working from home.

53% of year 8s are working from home.

55% of year 9s are working from home.

48% of year 10s are working from home.

45% of year 11s are working from home.

56% of year 12s are working from home.

52% of year 13s are working from home.

It means only around 360 students are currently attending school.

Due to the decrease in pupils, the school says it will implement two metre distancing in classrooms, and encourage students to wear masks during lessons.