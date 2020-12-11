Jersey Homes Trust extends rent freeze into 2021

Jersey Homes Trust tenants will not face any increase in their rents until next spring at the earliest.

The Trust decided earlier this year not to raise rents from April, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, for the remainder of the year. Then, at a recent meeting of Trustees, it was unanimously agreed to extend that freeze until the end of March 2021.

Many of our tenants have suffered and will continue to suffer financial hardship due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. At this time of year they already have the added cost of heating their homes and to impose a rental increase now would further add to their concerns. Michael Van Neste, Trust Chairman

The Jersey Homes Trust was set up in 1995 to provide social rented homes for island residents. It now owns and manages 839 homes spread over 24 estates.