La Vallette Ladies Pool closed for repairs

Works to improve the surfaces at La Valette Ladies Pool will start this week. Large waves have cracked the edges of the pool and the metal trim around the edge of the pool has also become dislodged by broken granite and exposed steel re-enforcements.

The pool was closed last week (10 December) for the safety of swimmers.

The repairs have been brought forward in time for the polar bear swim on Christmas Day. The pool is expected to reopen on Saturday 19 December.