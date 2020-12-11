Portuguese man o' war found in Alderney

A Portuguese man o' war has washed up at Longis Bay in Alderney.

The Alderney Wildlife Trust has shared pictures on social media after numerous sightings of the creatures which can deliver a painful, and potentially harmful sting.

It added that more could be around, so they are asking islanders to keep an eye out for them.

What do I do if I'm stung by one?

Pain from a Portuguese man o'war sting typically lasts 15 to 20 minutes, but there are things you can do to help alleviate the pain.

Carefully remove any tentacles from the skin using tweezers. Then, wash the affected area with seawater.

Afterwards, soak the area in hot water - as hot as you can handle without burning the skin - to ease the pain. You can also purchase local anaesthetic gels and other forms of pain relief from a pharmacy.

If you are concerned about severe or lasting pain, or the affected area becomes infected, seek medical help.