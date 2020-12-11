Recruitment underway for interim Chief Executive of Jersey's government

Recruitment is underway for an interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) to lead the Government of Jersey for six to 12 months, until a permanent CEO is appointed.

It comes after the current CEO, Charlie Parker, agreed to resign from his position last month.

The Chief Executive is responsible for overseeing the work of the Government as a whole and ensuring financial stability, as well as providing leadership to the public service.

Candidates who are shortlisted will be interviewed during the second week of January and the successful candidate will start as soon as possible after that date.

It is extremely important for the public sector to have strong leadership. The Government is determined to continue to drive transformational change and improve the quality of life for Islanders. The interim CEO will need to be someone who can ensure that progress to date is not lost, and that we maintain the pace of transformation without interruption. Constable Richard Buchanan, Vice Chair of the States Employment Board

