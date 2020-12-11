Single Property Tax to go up by 3% in Alderney

Alderney's new single property tax will see a 3% increase in payments from January, despite a previous promise of no increase.

Currently, islanders pay both Tax on Real Property (TRP), set by Guernsey, and Occupiers' Rates, set by Alderney.

Guernsey's system of TRP is based on a building's size to determine its tax rate.

As of January, the Single Property Tax system will allow Alderney's politicians to adjust the rates on businesses and domestic properties themselves. It means Tax on Real Property and Occupiers rates will be combined and billed as a Single Property Tax.

Alderney States members voted in September to allow the island's government to set its own fuel and document duty, and ratified plans for property taxes.

In taking control, Alderney will no longer receive grants for those areas from Guernsey.

In July 2018, Alderney States proposed a single property tax, to "bring benefits of simplicity, transparency and more efficient administration".

Politicians in Alderney had previously promised that there would be no increases during the first year of them regaining control of all the island's property taxes.

The Policy and Finance Committee Chairman, James Dent, said the increase would enable the States to meet its 2021 expenditures, including the cost of the ambulance service, which was previously paid through subscriptions.

States member Louis Jean said he thought the levy should have remained in the hands of Guernsey.

I'd much prefer the tax to be dealt with by the bigger States in Guernsey where the response would be more proportionate, the debate would take longer and the matter would come out in an even way that is fair to all members and all people in the Bailiwick. Louis Jean, Alderney States Member

He added that the early increase raises concerns for Alderney's handling of the levy in future.

The 3% increase was approved in the States by seven votes to three.

Louis Jean, Steve Roberts and Alex Snowdon voted against the rise.